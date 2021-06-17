The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Hip Hop Spot: Eve & Trina’s ‘Verzuz’ Recap, XXL 2021 Freshman Class Revealed & Pop Smoke’s New Album Is 95% Done

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Verzuz went down last night with Trina and Eve making it the first-ever female rap battle. Trina tore down the stage in true Miami fashion by bringing on twerk dancers and Trick Daddy during her set.  Eve performed virtually from London and reminded us of her Ruff Ryders roots.  Pop Smoke’s second album is on its way and his manager says that it’s 95% ready to release. Headkrack also breaks down the XXL freshman class which released yesterday.

 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Hip Hop Spot: Eve & Trina’s ‘Verzuz’ Recap, XXL 2021 Freshman Class Revealed & Pop Smoke’s New Album Is 95% Done  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer 2
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” Soundtrack Tracklist Revealed
 18 hours ago
06.16.21
Raven Simone Shares Her Secret To Shedding 28…
 1 day ago
06.16.21
ScarJo Talks Hyper Sexualization Of Black Widow Ahead…
 1 day ago
06.16.21
Lil Baby at Hot 107.9
Lil Baby Now Has 90 All-Time Hot 100…
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Photos
Close