“Space Jam: A New Legacy” Soundtrack Tracklist Revealed

Check out the complete tracklist below, as shared by HipHopDX, it drops on July 9, 2021.
1. Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin – “We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)”
2. 24kGoldn ft Lil Wayne – “Control The World”
3. Chance the Rapper ft. John Legend & Symba– “See Me Fly”
4. Saweetie ft. Salt-N-Pepa & Kash Doll– “Hoops”
5. Lil Uzi Vert – “Pump Up The Jam”
6. SAINt JHN ft. SZA – “Just For Me”
7. John Legend – “Crowd Go Crazy”
8. Jonas Brothers – “Mercy”
9. Lil Tecca & Aminé – “Gametime”
10. Dame D.O.L.L.A., G-Eazy, P-Lo & White Dave – “About That Time”
11. BROCKHAMPTON – “MVP”
12. Cordae & DUCKWRTH – “Settle The Score”
13. Big Freedia – “Goin’ Looney”
14. Joyner Lucas – “Shoot My Shot”
15. Leon Bridges – “My Guy”
16. Anthony Ramos – “The Best”