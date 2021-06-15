Lil Baby Now Has 90 All-Time Hot 100 Entries

CLOSE
Right now, Drake has 233 total entries on the chart. He’s followed by Lil Wayne with 173, Future with 123, Nicki Minaj with 118, Kanye West with 109, and JAY-Z with 102. If Lil Baby releases another album before the end of this year, he likely has a chance to pass Eminem, JAY-Z, and maybe even Kanye West before the end of 2021.
Hip-Hop Wired's 2021 Father's Day Grab Bag Of Gifts For Dad Is Here
8 photos Launch gallery
Hip-Hop Wired's 2021 Father's Day Grab Bag Of Gifts For Dad Is Here
1. Stealth - Game Your CoreSource:Stealth 1 of 8
2. That Blanket2 of 8
3. AquaSonic3 of 8
4. OPTIMIST4 of 8
5. TerraVita CBD5 of 8
6. The Root Of It All6 of 8
7. TikiTunes from Limitless Innovations7 of 8
8. Aurum798 of 8