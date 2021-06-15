News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Taraji P. Henson To Host BET Awards

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
FOX's 'Empire' - Season One

Source: FOX / Getty

This just in, Taraji P. Henson has been tapped to host the 2021 BET Awards.

The show will be returning to the Microsoft Theater in L.A. after being virtual last year.

A highlight of this year’s show will be Queen Latifah receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2021 BET Awards will be live on BET, Sunday, June 27, at 8 p.m.

What’s your most memorable Queen Latifah moment?

This year’s BET Awards will honor Black women with the theme “Year of the Black Woman.” The host will be Taraji P. Henson.

“Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment,” Henson said in a press release. “The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.”

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
For Alicia Keys, Skincare And Affirmations Go Hand-In-Hand
 16 hours ago
06.14.21
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And…
 19 hours ago
06.14.21
Mommy And Me: Nicki Minaj And ‘Papa Bear’…
 2 days ago
06.13.21
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Goes Blonde Again And We’re Loving…
 2 days ago
06.13.21
Photos
Close