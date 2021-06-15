Taraji P. Henson To Host BET Awards

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This just in, Taraji P. Henson has been tapped to host the 2021 BET Awards.

The show will be returning to the Microsoft Theater in L.A. after being virtual last year.

A highlight of this year’s show will be Queen Latifah receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2021 BET Awards will be live on BET, Sunday, June 27, at 8 p.m.

What’s your most memorable Queen Latifah moment?

“Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment,” Henson said in a press release. “The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.”

