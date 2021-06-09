Tatum Takeover
Halle Berry Loves When Rappers Mentions Her In Songs

Of course, as many of Hollywood’s most beautiful women, its customer for a few rappers to a shoutout appreciating her gorgeous visage. With more than 20 hip-hop songs mentioning the Cleveland native, she holds the title of every rapper’s fantasy woman by a landslide. As for what she thinks when she hears her name-dropped by rappers, she dished to social media users that she’s flattered by the shoutouts. 

“I wonder how Halle Berry feels about being mentioned in damn near every rap song,” tweeted a user. In response, she tweeted it letting folks know, “I love it!”

