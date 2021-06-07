Tiffany Haddish Will Portray Track & Field Icon “Flo-Jo” In Upcoming BioPic

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tiffany Haddish recently landed the lead role in an upcoming biopic portraying the late track and field icon, Florence Griffith Joyner.

It’s not just acting in the film that Haddish is looking forward to, the Grammy winning actress will also help bring the film to life with her role as producer. “I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo’s story the way It should be told,” Haddish exclusively told to Deadline. The movie about Joyner, best know for record breaking speed and the stylish looks she brought to the sport, will feature more than just track & field career.

Basil Iwanyk, co-CEO of game1, will also serve as one of the producers on the film. “We are thrilled to partner with Tiffany on such an important project,” shared Iwanyk. “Tiffany has established her self as one of the greatest entertainers in the world today – helping her tell the story of her idol Flo-Jo is an amazing honor and privilege.”

Florence won big in the 1988 Olympics bringing home gold medals in both the 100m and 200m dash and later passed away in 1998 of an epileptic seizure. Haddish will work closely with her husband, Al Joyner to help tell her life story beyond the game. “Working with Tiffany has been a great pleasure – she is incredibly dedicated, focused, and committed to portraying the spirit of Florence accurately, whose legacy of making a difference in the world will live on for generations to come. I hope that this film touches all who see it and inspires people to BE the change the world so definitely needs right now.

