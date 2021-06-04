Kim Kardashian In Tears Over Kanye West Divorce

Continue reading Rajon Rondo Barking On Kawhi Leonard Destined To Become Latest Meme

Rajon Rondo Barking On Kawhi Leonard Destined To Become Latest Meme

[caption id="attachment_978801" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty[/caption] The 2021 NBA Playoffs are inching closer to the second round for all teams as we saw a couple of squads eliminated while others are still locked in battle. The Dallas Mavericks have been giving the Los Angles Clippers fits, and Rajon Rondo apparently had enough of Kawhi Leonard in a moment that is destined to become the Internet's latest meme. The Mavericks are up by three games to two against the Clippers and can close out the series Friday night (June 4) but each game has been a must-watch due to the play of Mavs star Luka Dončić. In the team's 105-100 win, it came down to a three launched by Leonard that would have tied the game but it hit nothing but air, which prompted Rondo to exchange words with the Clippers superstar that all of NBA Twitter took notice of. Rondo, a two-time NBA champion, might not be the star he once was when he won his first title with the Boston Celtics but he's one of the grittiest guards and headiest players to ever grace the court. He's also known as something of a firecracker as well, and he proved that with his actions on the court during the closing seconds. Keep in mind that Leonard is also a two-time champ as well, winning one in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs and then with the Toronto Raptors. However, his move to Los Angeles alongside the talented Paul George was supposed to signal a new era for the Clippers but they've run into a game Mavericks squad that is banged up, like much of the rest of the league, but still willing to go hard until the end. Check out the reactions to Rajon Rondo barking on Kawhi Leonard below. https://twitter.com/HoHighlights/status/1400314241723342854 -- Photo: Getty