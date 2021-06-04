Kim Kardashian In Tears Over Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian West opened up about her crumbling marriage to Kanye West on the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, telling her sisters that she feels like a “failure” after her third marriage didn’t turn out to be successful.
“There’s no fighting. Now it’s all calm, so I just roll with it,” answered Kim, revealing that she had an argument with Kanye before leaving on the family trip to Lake Tahoe. “I just honestly can’t do this anymore,” she said through tears. “Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t.”