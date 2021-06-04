The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Lil Baby and Lil Dirk Drop ‘The Voice of the Heroes’

Basketball Weekend Hosted by Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Lil Baby and Lil Dirk Drop ‘The Voice of the Heroes’

 

It’s finally here! Lil Baby and Lil Durk dropped the highly anticipated collaboration album, The Voice of the Heroes.

 

The 18 track project was originally set to drop May 28th but was pushed back out of respect to DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus.

 

Their chemistry is what makes this such a good hood rap album. Lil Baby told MTV News, “When it comes to that street sh*t, we’re the voices and the heroes of this sh*t.”

 

Have you had a chance to listen to the album? Get Unfiltered with us @quicksilvashow

 

 

Roddy Ricch

Kevin Rawls

Roddy Ricch Drops Video for New Single, Late At Night

 

Roddy Ricch Drops Video for New Single, Late At Night

 

Roddy Ricch is back with another snap ya finger ‘High Fashion’ style slow jam that is guaranteed to get people on the dance floor all summer 2021 long.

 

With Mustard on the beat once again, it seems as though these two have a chart breaking chemistry.

 

Peep the video, starring Kaerruche as the lead girl. Roddy on his Michael Jackson Thriller.

 

 

 

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Lil Baby and Lil Dirk Drop ‘The Voice of the Heroes’  was originally published on kysdc.com

Photos
Close