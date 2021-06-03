Evelyn Lozada Quits ‘Basketball Wives’

CLOSE
Evelyn Lozada, is leaving the VH1 reality show after 9 seasons
“I think that it’s time for me to open up the universe to other things,” she told E!’s “Just the Sip” podcast, “It’s been a hard decision because I could [continue to appear on the show] with my eyes closed.” “But at the same time I think it’s so difficult and it takes so much energy and it’s not the most positive energy and I just open up to the universe to allow other things to flow in,” she added.
