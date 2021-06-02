Tatum Takeover
Roddy Ricch Will Be Dropping New Music This Friday

Roddy Ricch

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

After previously announcing a single in a since-deleted post on Twitter, Roddy Rich’s latest Instagram post has confirmed the imminent release of music and quickly caught the Hip-Hop community’s attention. In a new set of photos, the Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial artist is seen posing in front of a Because The Internet-esque backdrop while wearing an all-black Afrocentric garb. The last photo in the Compton rapper’s latest post is the cover art for a new song titled “Late At Night.” 

Roddy Ricch

