J. Cole Gets Almost $2M From ‘The Off-Season’ In 1st Week

Continue reading Megan Thee Stallion,DaBaby Lead 2021 BET Awards Nominations, Twitter Feels Chika & Flo Milli Were Snubbed

Megan Thee Stallion,DaBaby Lead 2021 BET Awards Nominations, Twitter Feels Chika & Flo Milli Were Snubbed

[caption id="attachment_976882" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty[/caption] The nominations for the 2021 BET Awards have been announced, and Megan Thee Stallion and her work husband DaBaby could have a HUGE night. You would be stone-cold hating if you didn't think the two chart-topping rappers are not deserving of the seven nominations they each garnered, giving them the most of any artist who was nominated this year. Both have been putting in the work even while the world was put on pause by the COVID-19 pandemic. Megan Thee Stallion is coming off three Grammy wins and could get even more hardware. She is up for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year (“WAP”), Album of the Year (Good News), Viewer’s Choice Award (“Savage Remix”), and Best Collaboration for her features with DaBaby (“Cry Baby”) and Cardi B (“WAP”). DaBaby, who treated the previous BET Awards show as his coming-out party, is up for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year (Blame It on Baby), and four nods for Best Collaboration for his features alongside Roddy Ricch (“Rockstar”), Megan Thee Stallion (“Cry Baby”), Pop Smoke & Lil Baby (“For the Night”), and Jack Harlow (“Whats Poppin Remix”). https://twitter.com/BETAwards/status/1397945760206012433?s=20 Not to be outdone, Cardi B and Drake each scored 5 nominations. Bardi could take home a BET Award for either Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year for “WAP” and “Up.” Drake earned Best Collaboration, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, and Video of the Year nominations for his Lil Durk assisted track "Laugh Now Cry Later," off his pushed-back album Certified Lover Boy. Behind them is Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle and Chris Brown, who each earned 4 nominations. H.E.R, the late Pop Smoke, and The Weeknd each scored two nominations. But as always, with these nominations comes reactions in the form of tweets calling out certain people being undeserving of being nominated in the first place and, of course, snubs. The most contentious category seems to the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist category, with many feeling Coi Leray should not have been nominated while artists like Flo Milli and Chika were snubbed. https://twitter.com/_countinstars_/status/1398063517966667777?s=20 https://twitter.com/kjjdeja/status/1397970505248956418?s=20 Chika voiced her frustration on Twitter. https://twitter.com/oranicuhh/status/1398043269997547522?s=20 Well, then. You can peep the full list of nominations and reactions to them below. 2021 BET AWARDS NOMINATIONS ALBUM OF THE YEAR After Hours – The Weeknd Blame It on Baby – DaBaby Good News – Megan Thee Stallion Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan King’s Disease – Nas Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle BEST COLLABORATION Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar” DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)” Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby – “Cry Baby” Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night” BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST Beyoncé H.E.R. Jazmine Sullivan Jhené Aiko Summer Walker SZA BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST 6LACK Anderson .Paak Chris Brown Giveon Tank The Weeknd BEST NEW ARTIST Coi Leray Flo Milli Giveon Jack Harlow Latto Pooh Shiesty BEST GROUP 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Chloe X Halle Chris Brown & Young Thug City Girls Migos Silk Sonic BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST Cardi B Coi Leray Doja Cat Megan Thee Stallion Latto Saweetie BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST DaBaby Drake J. Cole Jack Harlow Lil Baby Pop Smoke DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name” Cece Winans – “Never Lost” H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together” Kirk Franklin – “Strong God” Marvin Sapp – “Thank You For It All” Tamela Mann – “Touch From You” BET HER AWARD Alicia Keys ft. Khalid – “So Done” Brandy ft. Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama” Bri Steves – “Anti Queen” Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl” Ciara ft. Ester Dean – “Rooted” SZA – “Good Days” BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT Aya Nakamura (France) Burna Boy (Nigeria) Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) Emicida (Brazil) Headie One (Uk) Wizkid (Nigeria) Young T & Bugsey (Uk) Youssoupha (France) VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy” DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar” DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)” Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open” VIDEO OF THE YEAR Cardi B – “Up” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” Chloe X Halle – “Do It” Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy” Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open” VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR Benny Boom Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard Cole Bennett Colin Tilley Dave Meyers Hype Williams BEST MOVIE Coming 2 America Judas And The Black Messiah Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom One Night In Miami… Soul The United States vs. Billie Holiday BEST ACTRESS Andra Day Angela Bassett Issa Rae Jurnee Smollett Viola Davis Zendaya BEST ACTOR Aldis Hodge Chadwick Boseman Damson Idris Daniel Kaluuya Eddie Murphy Lakeith Stanfield YOUNGSTARS AWARD Alex R. Hibbert Ethan Hutchison Lonnie Chavis Marsai Martin Michael Epps Storm Reid SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD A’ja Wilson Candace Parker Claressa Shields Naomi Osaka Serena Williams Skylar Diggins-smith SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD Kyrie Irving Lebron James Patrick Mahomes Russell Westbrook Russell Wilson Stephen Curry — Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty