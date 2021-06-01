Tatum Takeover
J. Cole Gets Almost $2M From ‘The Off-Season’ In 1st Week

Additionally, he earned the largest streaming week of 2021, accumulating over 325.5 million streams while selling 282,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. With such a colossal opening week, it’s no surprise the North Carolina native earned nearly $2 million from song revenue after just one week. 

