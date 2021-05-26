LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Fans are questioning if the Champagne Papi and his stylist, Luisa Duran are more than just “brother and sister” as she claims. Drake just celebrated becoming Billboard’s Artist of the Decade and The Shade Room brought up the photo from his stylist posting very imitate. Luisa Duran posted to her social media stating, “Congratulations on artist of the decade. It’s been so amazing working with you these last 10 years.” Lore’l explains why she thinks there’s more to the story.

Kim Kardashian and Ice Cube are both being sued by people within their team. Kim Kardashian’s cleaning staff are suing her for unpaid wages and harsh working conditions with no work. Ice Cube’s long-time producer is asking her over million dollars after he realized Cube was not paying him the right amount.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Lo Down: Fans Question Recent Imitate Photo Of Drake & His Stylist, Luisa Duran was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: