‘P-Valley’ Stars Brandee Evans And Shannon Thornton Give Us A Double Dose Of Brown Baddie

If you miss Uncle Clifford and dem, the following brown skin poppin’ photo of Mercedes and Mississippi should make you smile. The ladies of ‘P-Valley’ shared a series of photos from the start of their ‘P-Valley’ press run and we’re ready to head down to Chucalissa to see the ladies go to werk!

MUST SEE: The Black Beauties On ‘P-Valley’ Are Hair Goals AF

Brandee Evans (Mercedes) and Shannon Thornton (Mississippi) are serving a double dose of milk chocolate as they poses back to back in melanin-accentuating colors and dresses that also show off their curves.

Shannon is sporting a short asymmetrical cut and shoes by Ruthie Davis while Brandee came through with braided Bantu knots and waterfall bang by hair stylist Sasha MaRi.

We spoke to Thornton, last year, and got the scoop on her beauty routine and how she learned to embrace her body. “I like to switch up my looks often, so one day you’ll see me with long curly hair, the next with long bone-straight layers and when I’m bored with that I’ll wear it in a sleek inverted bob,” she revealed. “With all the extensions I wear, I like to make sure my own hair is healthy.”

She added, “I’ve never been insecure about my complexion. I think a big part of what makes me beautiful is my Blackness. I love that my skin is a sun-kissed brown. I love my golden undertones. I’ve always loved it and understood early on that anyone who had anything to say in regard to their disdain for a darker complexion spoke of their own self-hatred and that it wasn’t to be taken personally.”

‘P-Valley’ was renewed for season two and with the ladies on a press run, we should be getting a good ole trailer soon! We can’t wait to catch up with everything going down in the Pynk.

