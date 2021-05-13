DJ Khaled Faces Backlash For Posting Twerk Video

CLOSE
Khaled, who was raised Muslim, posted some behind-the-scenes footage of what looks to be a music video shoot for his song, “Body in Motion,” featuring Lil Baby, and it just so happens to feature a lot of scantily-clad women twerking and shaking their assets. While nothing seems to be out the ordinary for a music video in 2021, the problem lies in that DJ Khaled posted it on Wednesday, the last day of Ramadan.
