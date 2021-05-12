Tatum Takeover
Migos Announce 1st Single Off “Culture 3” Via Instagram

Super Bowl LI Parties

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It’s been a long time coming but it appears that Migos are finally coming through with the third installment in the Culture series. Over the past few weeks, rumblings of new music have emerged from their camp as fans debate whether the Atlanta trio still got it. Clearly, the stakes are high on their upcoming project and it seems like we’ll be receiving the first taste of it this week. 

Gucci Mane Hosts Elleven45 Nightclub

Lil Baby Goes Big For Jayda Cheaves On Mother's Day, Twitter Says It's A Cheating Pay-Off

Lil Baby Goes Big For Jayda Cheaves On Mother's Day, Twitter Says It's A Cheating Pay-Off

Lil Baby Goes Big For Jayda Cheaves On Mother's Day, Twitter Says It's A Cheating Pay-Off

[caption id="attachment_970565" align="alignnone" width="400"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] The saga of Lil Baby and his son's mother Jayda Cheaves appears to be ongoing despite the allegations of cheating and such heaped upon the Atlanta rapper. For Mother's Day, it appears that My Turn star went all out for Jayda on the big day but Twitter is skeptical of the display and called it a pay-off tactic. By way of Jayda's Instagram story feed and her page in general, Mother's Day was a big deal with a lavish display of flowers, champagne flutes, and more. Jayda also reportedly got a few Birkin bags and a new car from Lil Baby, although he's not seen anywhere in the images or video clips that surfaced. It appears that Lil Baby was at the event if a video on his Instagram story is any evidence. Some are using that moment and the gifts to signal that the couple has since reunited after a cheating scandal last year exploded on social media. Doing a little bit of Instagram snooping, we found out that the Mother's Day spread was put on by Jahlil McAllister, an event planner out of Atlanta. A look at the @jmmcallisterevents Instagram story features an image of Lil Baby on FaceTime with someone, presumably to plan the big rollout for Jayda. While some on Twitter are over the moon that Lil Baby continues to cake up heavy with Jayda, many more are saying it's not enough to put up with the cheating rumors and embarrassment. Check out the reaction from all sides below. https://twitter.com/jaydaxwayda2/status/1391605120031416326 https://twitter.com/jaydaxwayda2/status/1391605155280400386 -- Photo: Getty

