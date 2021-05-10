The Warm Up: NBA Twitter Reacts To J. Cole Joining Basketball Africa League

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

J. Cole’s still making his dreams come true.

From his first mixtape, The Come Up, Cole’s obsession with hoops and relating it to his rap stardom has been constant. From lyrics comparing the two competitive skills to creating skits about how bad it feels to not making the varsity basketball team, he’s been held down long enough.

Now, it’s being reported that Cole’s hoop dreams are coming to fruition thanks to the rap start signing a deal with the newly formed Basketball Africa League as part of Rwanda’s Patriots B.B.C. Cole is set to play 3-to-6 games, with the first occurring Sunday against Nigeria.

The Basketball Africa League or BAL is a partnership between the NBA and the International Basketball Federation and is the NBA’s first foray out of the 50 states.

The 12-team league will kick things off May 16, after its initial March 13, 2020 start date getting pushed back due to COVID-19. From across Africa, the league’s inaugural season will include 26 games at Kigali Arena in Rwanda and will wrap up with the finals on May 30.

“We are thrilled that the inaugural Basketball Africa League season will take place at the world-class Kigali Arena,” said BAL president Amadou Gallo Fall. “Through the BAL, we will provide a platform for elite players from across the continent to showcase their talent and inspire fans of all ages, use basketball as an economic growth engine across Africa, and shine a light on Africa’s vibrant sporting culture.”

While Cole’s hardwood dreams are finally coming true, Twitter still has jokes.

