The Lo Down today is mostly about The Kardashians. After Tristan Thompson sent his alleged mistress, Sydney Chase a cease and desist, she says that she will not be complying. Thompson says if she’s telling the truth, then he wants her to drop the receipts. Kim Kardashian is allegedly wanted in court for an ancient Roman statue that was stolen from Italy. She’s denying these claims and the streets are saying they’re going to put it on Kanye West.

Hear more about the Kardashians and new information on Pop Smoke’s untimely death in The Lo Down.

The Lo Down: Tristan Thompson Reportedly Challenges Sydney Chase To Show Receipts Or “Shut Up” was originally published on themorninghustle.com

