“Black Panther 2” Gets Offiical Release Date

Earlier today, Marvel Studios unveiled a slew of MCU Phase 4 films and their respective release dates in a 3-minute trailer. Among the films they announced, such as Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel announced the forthcoming title and release date for the next installment in the Black Panther series. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the official title of Black Panther 2 which is set to be released on July 8th, 2022. The film was initially expected to drop on May 6th, 2022.
