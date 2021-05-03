Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Show Off Their Baby Boy On Instagram

CLOSE
I’m not gone lie, I totally forgot the Keyshia and Gucci even had a baby due to the fact they never talk about him. Well, I was quickly reminded once Keyshia dropped a picture of their baby boy ALL ICED OUT. Check out the picture below, obviously, he is following his daddy’s footsteps lol.
