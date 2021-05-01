Travis Scott Offers More Paid Scholarships to HBCU’s

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Travis Scott is flexing his philanthropy muscles again by offering more paid scholarships to the country’s historically black colleges and universities.

The generous act comes after it was revealed last week that Scott is one of five recipients for the first Red Carpet Advocacy Awards. Part of the award is a sizeable donation from Amazon, which Scott says he’s using to fund more scholarships.

His new HBCU scholarships come after he took to Twitter last October to announce that he would be paying the tuition for five HBCU scholars. In addition to his investment into the HBCU community, Scott is pouring into his hometown, Houston, through a new youth education center that will help foster the next generation of creators coming out of the South.

The Grammy-nominated rapper who co-parents his 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with billionaire beauty mogul Kylie Jenner explained how determined he was to help contribute to the HBCU community due to his legacy and understanding the financial need for some students.

“When we did the past scholarships, the freshmen couldn’t even go to campus because of the pandemic. They couldn’t even enjoy the campus life, and their parents probably couldn’t go to work. I just wanted to help,” he said. “The connectivity between that and my grandfather, and helping some of these kids who come from the same community I come from, it’s important. Especially some of these kids that go to HBCUs. My sister goes to Howard University, and my brother goes to Prairie View A&M. A lot of people will get a lot of stuff done if the hardship wasn’t on them. So anytime you can come through and take that burden off their back, it’s amazing.”

