Beyonce & Michelle Watched Kelly Rowland’s Delivery on Zoom

Beyonce and Michelle Williams didn’t let the pandemic stop them from being a part of Kelly Rowland’s delivery.Kelly told People, “We had our family join on Zoom. They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful.”

Also, virtually watching was husband Tim Weatherspoon’s mother and Tina Knowles.

Kelly announced Noah’s birth in January.

“We had our family join on Zoom,” Rowland told the magazine. “They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful.” Her bandmates weren’t the only ones who dialed in, either. She said her husband Tim Weatherspoon’s mother, and Bey’s mom — Tina Knowles — were also Zoom’d in. Of course she also noted that Queen Bey and Williams are “awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome” aunts.

