Kylie Jenner Celebrates Travis Scott On His Birthday

Travis Scott is officially 29 years old.

To honor him on his big day, Kylie Jenner posted new photos of him and Stormi in her Instagram stories.

Her sisters and mom also made special posts for the rapper.

Kylie Jenner is celebrating Travis Scott‘s big birthday by sharing adorable never-before-seen snapshots with daughter Stormi Webster.

The Grammy-nominated rapper rang in his 29th birthday on April 30, and Kylie made her love for her the rapper known. “Happy birthday @travisscott!!! Stormis daddy,” Kylie captioned a sweet photo of dad Travis cuddling Stormi in a mini pink ball pit on Instagram Stories.

She also shared a pic of the father-daughter duo posing together in a driveway, one of them out and about around town wearing COVID masks and Stormi adorably giving her father a kiss on the cheek.

