Lil Durk Offers To Buy Chicago’s O Block

Nipsey Hussle’s legacy lives on as rappers continue the popular trend of buying back the neighborhoods they grew up in. Lil Durk is rich. So rich, in fact, that he has offered to buy Chicago’s O Block.

Chicago’s O Block is also known as Chicago’s Parkway Gardens, an affordable housing complex where he once lived.

Related Midwest says the new owner of the property will receive a “contract with federal housing authorities that ensures subsidized rent for years to come.”

“During our time managing Parkway Gardens, we are grateful to have been able to provide fundamental upgrades while also partnering with community organizations to bring new programs and services to residents,” the statement from Related Midwest reads. “We are actively seeking new leadership who will build upon our efforts and continue maintaining the property as affordable housing for years to come.”

An asking price has not yet been set. But no matter what the price is, Lil Durk seems likes he’s ready to buy it.

