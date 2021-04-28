LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Vehicles in Ohio would usually have to get tested through E-Check as way to have inspection and maintenance routines take place to ensure them to meet the proper air standards.

Now, it appears that two of the state’s GOP Representatives want to get rid of the program, which, as part of the Federal Clean Air Act, is supposed to have residents in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties to have “their vehicles tested to pass regulatory emissions requirements every two years.”

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Rep. Diane V. Grendell (R-Chesterland) and Gail Pavliga (R-Atwater) are behind it. “E-Check imposes a burdensome and costly motor vehicle emissions testing requirements on the citizens of Northeast Ohio and wastes their valuable tax dollars,” Grendell said in a press release. “The E-Check program also disproportionally affects middle to lower classes because they are more likely to own an older vehicle, which may be their only mode of transportation and fails the emissions tests. Even though these older vehicles are deemed to produce minimal pollution yet fail emissions tests,” Grendell added.

They also add that it has been indicated by research and studies that “there is no measurable improvement in air quality” when going through an E-Check.

There are already 15 cosponsors attached to effort get rid of E-Check in the state.

What do you think? Should Ohio do away with the E-Check testing on vehicles?

DISCUSSION: Should Ohio Do Away Completely with E-Check? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com