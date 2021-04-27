The Morning Hustle
Trending Topics: Andrew Brown’s Family Reacts To Police Bodycam Shooting

Joe Biden is making big changes around the country with mask guidelines and minimum wage. The guidelines are changing for mask-wearing outside for those who are fully vaccinated and he’s raising the minimum wage for federal workers from $10 to $15. Angie Ang also talks about the senate seat changes per state and 4 million people have moved to Texas according to the 2020 census.  Hear these stories and more about Andrew Brown in the trending topics.

