Tichina Arnold Says No “Martin” Reboot Happening

Martin Lawrence In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Over the years, there have been rumors about whether or not the cast would rejoin together for a Martin reboot or reimagining, and back in 2018, there was a glimmer of hope. However, that was shot down after Tisha and Tichina recently appeared on the Tamron Hall Show. While there, Tamron asked about the possibility of a reboot and Tichina delivered the bad news.

Martin , Martin Lawrence , Tichina Arnold , Tisha Campbell

