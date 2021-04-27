Tatum Takeover
Lauren London Talks Getting Back To Acting After Nipsey Hussle’s Death

The path of grief is not one that is easy to navigate, nor is there a timeframe for healing. In March 2019, the world was shocked to learn that Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in his own neighborhood in front of his Marathon Clothing store. Since that time, Lauren London has often shared tributes to her late partner and updates regarding his brand, and slowly but surely, London has returned to her career. Without Remorse is set to premiere in just a few days on April 30 and the film stars London alongside Michael B. Jordan, Guy Pearce, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Jamie Bell. The action-thriller will be released via Amazon Prime Video, and London recently shared that Jordan personally contacted her to be in the film.

We shot it in 2019 I believe…and forgive me, my memory doesn’t serve me so well after grief and everything,” London told Entertainment Tonight. “Michael reached out to me as a friend and he was so unsure if I was even going to ever work again. And he was like, ‘Look, I’m unsure if this is what you want to do, but I have to follow my intuition, I have to ask you if can you just read the script.'” London admitted, “There was a lot going on in my world and there were other priorities.” However, after reading through the script and seeing that her character passes away, she connected with the storyline. “I saw throughout the film she comes to him,” said the actress. “Her love for him is still guiding him and I felt so connected to that just in my own personal experience that I felt like I could contribute here.”

