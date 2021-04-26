Justin Bieber Roasted On Social Media For New Dreadlocks

CLOSE
Justin Bieber just can’t seem to catch a break. Even after he poured his heart out on his latest studio album, explaining how perilous fame has been for him after having grown up in the public eye, the 27-year-old Canadian artist continues to face the wrath of the public after debuting a new hairstyle. Bieber showed off his new dreadlocks, which instantly went viral as people commented on his new look, calling out the singer for cultural appropriation.
