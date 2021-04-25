Kanye West And Balenciaga Partner On DMX Tribute Merch

CLOSE
Kanye West and Balenciaga have teamed up to create tribute merch to honor DMX
Sadly, what they are selling is extremely expensive.
The $200 item is a long-sleeved black shirt with screen-printed artwork of the late rapper.
The front has his pic, the right sleeve has his date of birth, and the left sleeve has the date he died.
Proceeds benefit DMX’s family.
Sources close to Kanye tell us the custom DMX T-shirt designed by Balenciaga — which was commissioned by the Yeezy brand and put up for sale Saturday as X’s memorial got underway — ended up cranking out huge profits quickly … upwards of a million bucks.
