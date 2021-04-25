Kanye West And Balenciaga Partner On DMX Tribute Merch

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kanye West and Balenciaga have teamed up to create tribute merch to honor DMX

Sadly, what they are selling is extremely expensive.

The $200 item is a long-sleeved black shirt with screen-printed artwork of the late rapper.

The front has his pic, the right sleeve has his date of birth, and the left sleeve has the date he died.

Proceeds benefit DMX’s family.

Sources close to Kanye tell us the custom DMX T-shirt designed by Balenciaga — which was commissioned by the Yeezy brand and put up for sale Saturday as X’s memorial got underway — ended up cranking out huge profits quickly … upwards of a million bucks.

Balenciaga had already said they’d be giving the net profits back to the fam — but the fact those sales produced a million dollars is staggering. Then again, the shirt was retailing for $200 a pop … so we suppose it makes sense. The DMX tribute shirt sold out in 24 hours.

There’s another way Kanye got involved in Saturday’s ceremony — which Swizz Beatz actually alluded to during the event. Yes, we’ve heard Kanye and the Yeezy team did, in fact, design the stage where the Sunday Service choir performed, and where guests also spoke.

