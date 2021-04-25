Rich The Kid Throws Money to Fans in the Street, Gets Ticket For Littering

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There are reports that Rich The Kid’s good deed got him a littering ticket.

The rapper was in Beverly Hills, California, on Rodeo Drive when he began throwing money in the air for fans while riding in his Maybach.

He put the video on Instagram, and at the end of it, you could see police show up.

Some outlets say he was ticketed for littering, which is a $200 fine.

Do you think the cops were petty for giving him a littering ticket?

via TMZ

The rapper pulled up in his expensive Rolls-Royce Phantom on Thursday right outside the Burberry and Louis Vuitton stores in Beverly Hills, where he started throwing wads of cash in the air. It wasn’t long before a throng of fans — of the rapper and money, of course — showed up to catch it. Our guy asks him how much he’s throwing but it’s hard to tell if RTK gives a direct answer. He wishes a woman happy birthday before pulling out another wad of bills. Then, things get interesting … for Rich, anyway.

