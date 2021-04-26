Sports
Master P Says He Negotiated $2.5 Million Deal For H.S. Hoops-Star Son Hercy Miller

Master P has revealed he’s negotiated a multi-million dollar deal for his son Hercy Miller, who is a basketball superstar.

He just has to wait on an NCAA rule to change before his kid can become a millionaire.

Hercy just committed to playing at Tennessee State.

Master P told TMZ, “We have a lot of deals on the table, not only for Hercy but for Mercy (his other son). In August, the league is changing, the NCAA. You’ll be able to make money off your likeness, you’ll be able to do marketing deals.”

He added, “So, right now, I have a deal on the table for Hercy for $2.5 million. He never even played a lick of college basketball.”

Do you think college athletes should be able to make money?

via TMZ SPORTS

Historically, college athletes were forbidden from getting paid … but all that started to change last year when the NCAA finally — after immense outside pressure — reversed course and threw support behind amateur athletes’ ability to make money through endorsements.

P — a business mogul who’s made millions through music, fashion, movies, and everything in-between — believes players will be allowed to start earning as early as this August … and that’s why he has a fat contract waiting for Hercy.

But, the future Tennessee State hooper isn’t the only Miller boy getting the bag … P says he has a $1 million deal on the table for his 15-year-old son, freshman B-ball star Mercy Miller.

The deals aren’t yet signed … so P didn’t want to reveal the companies he’s working with — however, he did say Hercy’s deal is centered around a product.

