CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Hip Hop Spot: This Rapper Is Shooting Her Shot At Kanye West?! [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Kanye West has been very vocal about the next type of woman he would like to date and it looks like some contenders are lining up.  A certain rapper is shooting her shot to have his next baby, but she may be going out it in the wrong way.

In other news, Dave Chappelle wants to move to Africa and DaBaby is being called out on social media.

 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Hip Hop Spot: This Rapper Is Shooting Her Shot At Kanye West?! [WATCH]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
5 items
5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need To Add…
 1 day ago
04.19.21
Lakers Will Not Visit Biden’s White House Due…
 1 day ago
04.19.21
Judge Removes Dr. Dre Lawyers From His Divorce…
 1 day ago
04.19.21
Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Results From Her Keto…
 2 days ago
04.18.21
Photos
Close