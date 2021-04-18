Dwayne Wade becomes Part Owner of Utah Jazz

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

NBA legend Dwayne Wade’s list of NBA achievements has just gotten a little longer.

The former Miami Heat star has purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz in a deal sealed Friday with owner Ryan Smith, the team announced.

“Dwyane is not only a basketball legend, he is also a great leader, businessman and human being,” reads a statement released by the Jazz. “As we continue to build on the incredible legacy of the Utah Jazz franchise, we are excited to add Dwyane’s experience and expertise to the equation.”

“This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA,” Wade told ESPN. “I’ve seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I’ve seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I’ve seen Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with Ryan, there are going to be a lot of things that I’ll want to be involved in. …

“Unfortunately, people in my community don’t get this opportunity, and I do not take it lightly to have this opportunity. To make real change, this is where you have to be — at the top — and Ryan knows that. I’m thankful for him, and I know too that I bring a lot to this partnership outside of just my basketball knowledge and skills.”

