Some May Have To Return Their $1400 Stimulus Check

Many received their $1400 stimulus checks, but some may have to actually return them.

Read more below to see if you may have to return yours.

Have you received your third stimulus check yet? Do you think there will be a fourth?

“Generally, a ‘nonresident alien’ is not a U.S. citizen, doesn’t have a green card, and is not physically present in the U.S. for the required amount of time. On the other hand, a person who’s a qualifying resident alien in 2021 is eligible for a third stimulus payment if he or she has a valid Social Security number and isn’t claimed as a dependent someone else’s tax return.”

Also, anyone who died before January 1, 2021, is not eligible for a third stimulus check.

“The extra $1,400 per dependent is also not available for a parent who died before 2021 or, in the case of a joint return, if both parents died before then.”

According to Kiplinger, there is one exception to the eligibility rule: If the person who died is a married member of the U.S. military, the surviving spouse can still get a third stimulus check.

