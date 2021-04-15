CLOSE
Tatum Takeover
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Confirm Split With Joint Statement

According to TMZ, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have decided to publicly comment on the state of their relationship. In a joint statement given to People, the couple has confirmed that they have officially called it quits.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” their joint statement reads. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support”

Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright

Photos
