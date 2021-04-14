Here’s What You Need To Know If You Had The J&J Vaccine

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been put on hold after reports of rare blood clotting issues. But what about those who already got their shot? First off, the experts say the risk is very low – only six cases out of 7 million patients have been reported so far. If it’s been more than a month since your shot, you’re probably fine. Read on to learn what the CDC said about symptoms to look out for.

If you experience a severe headache that does not go away, significant abdominal or leg pain that does not subside, or increasing shortness of breath, health officials want you to call your doctor immediately.

Those could be signs of an extremely rare, severe type of clot that may be linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — so rare that only six cases have been reported in the United States out of the approximately 7 million Johnson & Johnson doses administered to date.

However, if you received the J&J vaccine more than a month ago, the risk is "very low," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

