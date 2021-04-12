Steph Curry’s Signature Under Armour Line The Curry Brand Lanches First Golf Line

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

For those who didn’t know, Steph Curry doesn’t only make a splash on the NBA hardwood but also the golf course as well. This latest move by Curry’s Under Armour legacy imprint, the Curry Brand, is a hole in one.

With The Masters just wrapping up, the Curry Brand announced on Monday (Apr.11) that it is dropping its first golf line. Per a press release, the line which consists of sports polos ($80), trousers ($90) and a mock ½ zip ($100) as well as a signature hat ($35), crew socks ($18), and golf shoes ($160) will “engage the next generation of players and encourage equity in the sport.” Steph Curry and the Curry Brand are looking to get more urban youth into the sport. According to the National Golf Foundation, Black players make up just 3 percent of recreational golfers and 1.5 percent of competitive golfers.

Curry Brand’s signature golf line’s announcement follows the successful release of the UA Range Unlimited Collection back in July.

But that’s not all either. The Curry Brand will also be partnering with Ace Kids Golf to expand programming in the Oakland, CA, area to help continue its mission of supporting youth sports.

The Curry Brand golf collection officially launches Tuesday (Apr.13) on Under Armour’s website.

Photos: Under Armour / Curry Brand

