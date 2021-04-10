Big Draco Is Back!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Soulja Boy has a new label. He has officially signed with Virgin Music.

Virgin Music is different from Virgin Records. They are a newly launched branch of Universal Music Group.

Virgin Music’s goal is to build partnerships with artists by offering independent distribution and label services.

From getting into it with WWE wrestler Randy Orton to claiming that he put everyone onto the Japanese streetwear brand BAPE, it definitely seems like Soulja Boy always has time to engage in some social media antics, but don’t let them fool you, Big Draco is still putting in the work in regards to his career as a rapper.

Following the steadily-rising success of his recent song “She Make It Clap” as well as its corresponding TikTok challenge, Soulja Boy is celebrating his new deal with Virgin Music. After the label’s Twitter account welcomed the Soulja World artist to its roster, Big Draco replied graciously with a simple “Thank you” and a slew of emojis.

