Hip Hop Spot: DMX’s Fiancee, Ex-Wife, Kids Among Hundreds at Prayer Vigil As He Remains Hospitalized

We’re still praying for DMX as he remains hospitalized after suffering from a drug overdose. It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions with fans trying to figure out the status of his well-being.  The rapper’s fiancee, ex-wife, kids, the Ruff Ryder’s, and his fans are currently outside of the hospital remaining in good spirits with prayer and playing his music outside. The Hip Hop Spot has more on this story and more.

 

Close