Who’s Cappin’: ESPN Fires Paul Pierce After His Struggle IG Live Session With Strippers

Paul Pierce shared his wild night of strippers, weed, and drinks on Instagram live and now he’s jobless.  ESPN chose to fire the analyst after posting his racy live session.  Lore’l is calling cap on ESPN firing him because it seems like they wanted to fire him. Just some fun facts about that night, Pierce is married, he made everyone at the party sign NDAs, and he says that he has more to come in the future.

 

 

