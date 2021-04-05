LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. Tragedy on Capitol Hill

What You Need To Know:

For the second time in less than three months, the U.S. Capitol Police force has suffered another loss of life.

2. Voting Activists to MLB to Big Business Take on Restrictive Election Laws

What You Need To Know:

One week after Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed a restrictive election law behind closed doors, three groups filed a lawsuit to block the law.

3. Coronavirus Update: Fully Vaccinated Americans Allowed to Travel Freely, CDC Says

What You Need To Know:

Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines for travel for some individuals during the pandemic.

4. Detention Officers Fired For In Custody Death of Marvin Scott

What You Need To Know:

As an investigation by the Texas Rangers continues, seven detention officers who were involved in the death of 26-year-old Marvin D. Scott III have been fired, and an eighth officer has resigned

5. Goldman Sachs Figures Out What A $10 Billion Investment In Black Women Will Get You

What You Need To Know:

Goldman Sachs is putting $10 billion behind the fight to equalize “Black Womenomics,” the idea that investing in women is good for business and the economy (not just fair) is showcased in its 32-page research report.

