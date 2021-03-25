LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lore’l is calling CAP on producer Benny Blanco after he recently revealed an interesting story from about 10 years ago when he accidentally kissed Beyonce in the presence of Jay-Z. We’ve all seen Jay-Z move mountains for Queen Bey so we believe it’s cap. Instead of promoting his new single on the Apple Radio show, he tells his story of how he hit the corner of Beyonce’s lips with his. Listen to this cappin’ story.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Who’s Cappin’: Benny Blanco Tells Story of Accidentally Kissing Beyonce in Front of Jay-Z was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: