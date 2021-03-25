CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Is Quavo Mentioning Saweetie In Latest Snippet

Is Quavo Mentioning Saweetie In Latest Snippet

 

Oh no say it ain’t so! I mean, you can listen for yourself but do you think the Migos rapper is referring to his ex-girlfriend, Saweetie amidst their public break up?

 

A video is circulating online of Offset and Quavo vibin’ in a luxury car to an unreleased Migos record where Huncho is seen rapping along to his own lyrics saying,

‘Sweet little b*tch, now she turnt out.”

 

 

And I OOP!

Now let’s not do THIS Quavious. Although he may or may not have meant any harm and he IS indeed an artist–he’s more than aware that even mumbling the word ‘sweet’ or even drinking ‘sweet tea’ right now is going to have  #ICYGANG giving him the side-eye. Or maybe all press is good press when it comes to the Migos highly anticipated upcoming Culture III project.

 

 

Mike Tyson With His Exotic Cars

Source: Gregory Bojorquez / Getty

New Reports Say Mike Tyson Misspoke On Holyfield Fight Update

 

According to new reports the Mike Tyson VS. Evander Holyfield rematch is a NO GO! According to TMZ, Mike Tyson’s rep said that Tyson “misspoke” when he confirmed that the fight was taking place. He also stated that unless something “drastic” happens, the boxing rematch won’t be happening because “negotiations fell apart. All this week both parties have been negotiating in good faith that the boxing legends would meet in the ring again Mary 25th in Miami but one might guess that  they still haven’t quite dropped a bag big enough for Iron Mike  to return to the ring yet.

 

Photos
