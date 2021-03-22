Trending Topics: Miami Beach Imposes Emergency Curfew Over Spring Break ‘Chaos’ [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Miami is calling in a state of emergency. Spring Breakers flooded into the city with no regard for the pandemic. The Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said thousands of tourists brought “chaos and disorder” to the city and put a city curfew into place. Miami now has a set 8 pm curfew until at least April 12. On another note, how old is too old to attend spring break? Check out the clips below for our discussion and a view into how spring break in Miami went down.

The Miami Beach curfew isn’t going so well pic.twitter.com/ixkuVLqc5v — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) March 21, 2021

Here’s Miami Beach tonight, 10 minutes after new 8 p.m. city-wide curfew. City also declared a State of Emergency today in light of larger than expected #SpringBreak crowds. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/D6aCjgE2cf — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) March 21, 2021

Miami Beach spring break curfew about to start for second night. As DeSantis brags Florida is “an oasis of freedom” so come on down America. Enjoy your freedom during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/3XNwc1leAY — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) March 22, 2021

