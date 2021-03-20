Good News! Royal Caribbean To Resume ‘Fully Vaccinated’ Cruises In June

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Royal Caribbean has just announced they will restart cruises beginning in June.

To come aboard, all adults must be vaccinated.

Booking begins March 24th, and the first cruise will depart on June 12th.

Do you feel safe going back on cruises?

Royal Caribbean International will be the first major contemporary cruise line back in service in North America, relaunching cruises in June from Nassau with the Adventure of the Seas offering weeklong itineraries starting on June 12.

“We’ve been working on the return to service for well over a year for this market,” said Vicki Freed, senior vice president of sales and trade support and service, Royal Caribbean International. “We’ve been sailing successfully in Singapore and feel very confident about our strong protocols that are in place.”

