The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye West Is The Wealthiest Black Man In History

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kanye West Is The Wealthiest Black Man In History

 

Congrats to Kanye West, as the 43 year old rapper, producer and fashion designer is now worth about 6.6 Billion! This makes him the wealthiest black man in history! Yup, right in the middle of his divorce. Yeezy’s collab with Gap is set to hit stores this summer and “could be worth as much as $970 million” of the brands value, per Bloomberg. Do remember that last year, the Grammy winner signed a 10-year-agreement to design and sell apparel under the Yeezy Gap label. West still holds total ownership and creative power within the company.

 

 

BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music - Show

Erika Goldring

Kirk Franklin Speaks Out

 

Kirk Franklin is speaking out in his first interview since a leaked argument between himself and his estranged son, Kerrion Franklin! The 16x Gammy winning gospel star and his wife appeared on the ‘Tamron Hall’ show and we got a little more details on his relationship with his son.

 

 

Accompanied by his wife Tammy Collins, Franklin explained that people who know him personally have been aware of the heavy tension “and the challenges that we’ve been going through as a family privately.”

 

Franklin also went on to say, “When he became a grown man, his disrespect became more aggressive,” Franklin said, adding that sometimes he and Kerrion will go a year or more without talking.

 

“I respect Kerrion. I’m not Kerrion’s equal though… I’m his dad,” he said. “I can’t hear you when you are extremely aggressive when we’re communicating.

 

 

