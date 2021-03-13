LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Belize Allowing Vaccinated Travelers Without Testing

Got your shot and now looking to finally take that vacation trip? Consider Belize.

The Central American destination nation is now allowing vaccinated travellers to enter without the need to show a negative COVID-19 test result.

According to the Belize Tourism Board, coronavirus case counts have been steadily dropping, with less than 100 active cases countrywide.

Those who have not gotten the vaccine will still be required to show a recent negative test upon arrival. Show up without one and you’ll be tested and charged $50 at the airport.

Where are you planning to travel once you get vaccinated?

