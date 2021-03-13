The Grammys’ Respond To The Weeknd’s Boycott

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Despite “Blinding Lights” spending an incredible 52 weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, The Weeknd did not secure a single Grammy nomination this year.

So the Canadian superstar told the New York Times that he’s done with the Recording Academy and would no longer submit songs for their awards.

In response to the announcement, the Academy’s interim CEO admitted, “We’re all disappointed when anyone is upset,” adding that they must do better.

“But I will say that we are constantly evolving. And this year, as in past years, we are going to take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees,” Henry Mason Jr. explained in a statement shared by the Times.

source

Meanwhile, The Weeknd recently revealed that he won’t have anything to do with The Grammys in the future, after previously calling the awards “corrupt”. He said: “Because of the secret committees I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.” And he previously said: “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: