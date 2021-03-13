ay-Z’s Net Worth Soars After Selling Tidal

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jay-Z’s Net Worth Soars After Selling Tidal And Half Of His Champagne Brand

At this point, Jay-Z might as well drive a dump truck full of money up to the bank to deposit all of his recent earnings.

The rap mogul scored a huge payday with the sale of his majority stake in Tidal, plus half of his champagne brand Armand de Brignac.

According to the site Celebrity Net Worth, Hova has added about $400 million to his net worth.

And while cashing out with these two deals, he’s still taking in money from his ownership in the cognac brand D’Usse, salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen, and insurance startup Ethos.

Which Jay-Z owned brands do you use in your life?

