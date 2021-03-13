CLOSE
News
HomeNews

GEORGE FLOYD’S FAMILY RECEIVES $27 MILLION!!!!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

According to WSHH: The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd, whose death in police custody last year sparked a summer of unrest and a racial reckoning over law-enforcement’s treatment of Black suspects. The settlement stems from a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the family against the city and the four former police officers charged with various counts of murder or aiding and abetting murder in the death of Mr. Floyd.

George Floyd

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Is Rihanna Adding Fenty Hair To Her Growing…
 1 day ago
03.12.21
Twinz: Fat Joe Says He And Notorious B.I.G.…
 2 days ago
03.12.21
Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As…
 2 days ago
03.12.21
Halle Berry Shows Off Her Insane Abs In…
 2 days ago
03.11.21
Photos
Close